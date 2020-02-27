Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Riots: Violence is a 'Part of Life', Says Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala

The son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Singh is an independent legislator from the Rania constituency in Sirsa district.

IANS

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Delhi Riots: Violence is a 'Part of Life', Says Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala
A bridegroom heads for his wedding, walking past Bhagirathi Vihar in northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Chandigarh: A Cabinet minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Thursday triggered a row, saying the kind of violence in northeast Delhi had happened before too and was "part of life".

"When Indira Gandhi's assassination took place, all of Delhi burned," Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said, while referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

"Riots have been happening...They have happened in the past...When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the entire Delhi was burning. This is part of life," he told the media outside the Assembly here.

The son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Singh is an independent legislator from the Rania constituency in Sirsa district.

Ranjit Singh had extended unconditional support to the BJP. He was among the first persons to announce his support for the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
