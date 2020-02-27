Delhi Riots: Violence is a 'Part of Life', Says Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala
The son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Singh is an independent legislator from the Rania constituency in Sirsa district.
A bridegroom heads for his wedding, walking past Bhagirathi Vihar in northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Chandigarh: A Cabinet minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Thursday triggered a row, saying the kind of violence in northeast Delhi had happened before too and was "part of life".
"When Indira Gandhi's assassination took place, all of Delhi burned," Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said, while referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
"Riots have been happening...They have happened in the past...When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the entire Delhi was burning. This is part of life," he told the media outside the Assembly here.
The son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Singh is an independent legislator from the Rania constituency in Sirsa district.
Ranjit Singh had extended unconditional support to the BJP. He was among the first persons to announce his support for the BJP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape: Margot Robbie, Padma Lakshmi Hail the Milestone Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jacqueline Fernandez to Team up with 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz for Music Video
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today