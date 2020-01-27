Delhi Safai Karamcharis Union Head Sanjay Gehlot Joins AAP Ahead of Assembly Polls
Safai Karamcharis Union president Sanjay Gehlot has led several protests for the rights of sanitation workers in the past few years.
Safai Karamcharis Union president Sanjay Gehlot with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Safai Karamcharis Union president Sanjay Gehlot on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of polls in the national capital.
Gehlot has led several protests for the rights of sanitation workers in the past few years.
"I have been with the BJP for the last 25 years. BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Ji has made us suffer a lot. He promised adequate funds from the central government, which did not happen. He promised integration of the MCD, which did not happen. He also promised to regularize the sanitation workers, but that also did not happen," he said.
Gehlot said "Kejriwal helped us every time we hit the streets".
