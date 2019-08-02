Delhi Speaker Disqualifies Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra under Anti-defection Law
Sources said that an order to disqualify the Karawal Nagar MLA has been issued by the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
File photo of suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra (Photo: VIkas Thakur, Network18)
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra under the anti-defection law, sources said on Friday.
They said that Mishra has been disqualified under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which is commonly referred to as the 'Anti-Defection Law'.
An order to disqualify the Karawal Nagar MLA has been issued by the speaker, they added.
