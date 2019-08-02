Delhi Speaker Disqualifies Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra under Anti-defection Law

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra under the anti-defection law, sources said on Friday.

They said that Mishra has been disqualified under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which is commonly referred to as the 'Anti-Defection Law'.

An order to disqualify the Karawal Nagar MLA has been issued by the speaker, they added.

