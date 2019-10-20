Delhi to Vote on Issues of Schools, Hospitals; Good Sign for Democracy, Says Arvind Kejriwal
In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi elections will take place on issues related to schools, hospitals and electricity which is a good sign for the Indian democracy.
"Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favor," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.
