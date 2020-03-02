Delhi Violence a Precursor to Bihar Assembly Polls, Says Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The Delhi violence late last month left at least 46 people dead and around 300 injured with many having become homeless.
File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
New Delhi: The Delhi violence has triggered off a political spat between the ruling BJP and the Congress and a leader of the opposition party on Monday alleged it has a link to the Bihar Assembly polls slated later this year.
Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: "The post Delhi polls violence is also a precursor to the coming Bihar and UP elections."
The areas affected during the riots have migrants from Bihar and UP.
"Those power hungry at the Centre want to create an atmosphere of fear & loathing for electoral benefits. It's upto the people to stay United in the face of such hate," Singhvi added.
His tweet may kick off a political storm as while there have been whispers about the conspiracy angle, Singhvi came out openly to accuse the BJP.
