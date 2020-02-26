Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Violence: Are 'Pre-Planned Riots' in National Capital 'Fortunate'? Congress Hits Back at BJP

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had accused Congress president Gandhi of playing "dirty politics" by targeting the Modi government over violence in Delhi and said her remarks were unfortunate.

PTI

February 26, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Delhi Violence: Are 'Pre-Planned Riots' in National Capital 'Fortunate'? Congress Hits Back at BJP
A vandalised private school in Shiv Vihar area of riot-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP for calling Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Delhi violence "unfortunate" and asked if the "pre-planned riots" in the national capital were "fortunate".

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had accused Congress president Gandhi of playing "dirty politics" by targeting the Modi government over violence in Delhi and said her remarks were unfortunate.

"Javadekar ji, if Sonia ji's statement calling for stopping the riots and punishing the guilty is unfortunate, are the pre-planned riots in Delhi fortunate?" Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country does not need politics of religion, but the dharma of politics should be followed, he said. "Ask Modi ji to follow the 'rajdharma'," he added.

Surjewala also hit out at the government over National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the violence-hit areas, saying that by sending the NSA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has "failed completely".

"Modi ji, when you do not trust a failed home minister, then why not dismiss him!" he said.

