Delhi Violence: Are 'Pre-Planned Riots' in National Capital 'Fortunate'? Congress Hits Back at BJP
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had accused Congress president Gandhi of playing "dirty politics" by targeting the Modi government over violence in Delhi and said her remarks were unfortunate.
A vandalised private school in Shiv Vihar area of riot-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP for calling Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Delhi violence "unfortunate" and asked if the "pre-planned riots" in the national capital were "fortunate".
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had accused Congress president Gandhi of playing "dirty politics" by targeting the Modi government over violence in Delhi and said her remarks were unfortunate.
"Javadekar ji, if Sonia ji's statement calling for stopping the riots and punishing the guilty is unfortunate, are the pre-planned riots in Delhi fortunate?" Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.
The country does not need politics of religion, but the dharma of politics should be followed, he said. "Ask Modi ji to follow the 'rajdharma'," he added.
Surjewala also hit out at the government over National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the violence-hit areas, saying that by sending the NSA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has "failed completely".
"Modi ji, when you do not trust a failed home minister, then why not dismiss him!" he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is POCO Telling Realme That 5G is Irrelevant Right Now? If Yes, They Are Absolutely Right
- Kamal Haasan Should Apologise to Tamil Star Rekha For 'Unplanned Kiss' in Film, Say Netizens
- Here is How to Get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 And More Free With Your Mobile Plan
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- Death Certificate Issued to Deceased Unnao Man Wishes Him a 'Bright Future' Ahead