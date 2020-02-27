Take the pledge to vote

Congress and AAP Politicising Riots in National Capital, Says BJP as Death Toll Rises to 34

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the BJP was working to restore peace and condemned the Congress and the AAP for playing politics over the violence that claimed 34 lives in northeast Delhi and left over 200 injured.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Congress and AAP Politicising Riots in National Capital, Says BJP as Death Toll Rises to 34
A motorcyclist drives past shops that were set on fire by mobs in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress and the AAP of "politicising" the riots in the national capital and claimed that attempts to instigate violence had been made for two months after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave the call for 'aar yaa par' (fight to the finish) in December last year.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asked why other political parties were silent on the attack on the policemen and on the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. "In such a situation, the duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace," he said.

Taking on the AAP which governs Delhi, Javadekar said that its MLAs should have worked for peace, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal identified riot victims by religion in the Assembly. He alleged that attempts to instigate violence had been made for the last two months since Sonia Gandhi gave the call for 'fight to the finish' at a rally.

Javadekar said the BJP was working to restore peace and condemned the Congress, the AAP for doing politics over the violence that claimed 34 lives in northeast Delhi and left over 200 injured. He asserted that peace was restored in two days due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's effective handling.

He said the Congress's demand for Shah's resignation was "petty politics." Earlier in the day, the Congress hit out at the government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, alleging that the Modi dispensation was waging a battle of revenge against the judiciary.

Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

