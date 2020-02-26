Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Violence: Priyanka Gandhi Takes Part in Peace Rally, Says No Action against Kapil Mishra Shameful

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked her party workers in Uttar Pradesh to remain vigilant in the state in the aftermath of the violence in parts of the national capital.

February 26, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Delhi Violence: Priyanka Gandhi Takes Part in Peace Rally, Says No Action against Kapil Mishra Shameful
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come out strongly against the BJP and its leader Kapil Mishra for the violence in some areas of northeast Delhi, and has appealed to the people to maintain peace. She also took part in a peace rally the Congress took out on Wednesday.

Earlier while speaking to reporters after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Gandhi said "no action on Kapil Mishra is as shameful as his statement."

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to take a "conscious decision" with respect to the registration of FIRs against the alleged hate speeches by Mishra and two other BJP leaders — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma — in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) violence.

It asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey this message to the Police Commissioner who has been asked to file a response by 3pm on Thursday, when the court will next hear the case.

Meanwhile, Priyanka asked her party workers in Uttar Pradesh to remain vigilant in the state in the aftermath of the violence in parts of the national capital.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to not indulge in violence, exercise caution and maintain peace. We have told our workers in Uttar Pradesh to do all they can to maintain peace if violence spreads there," she said.

Priyanka attended the Congress Working Committee meeting, which in its resolution demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the violence in Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)



