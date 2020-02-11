Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Voters May Have Fallen for Freebies, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on AAP's Win

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Voters May Have Fallen for Freebies, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on AAP's Win
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: As vote counting trends indicated a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government before the elections.

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

"We accept people's verdict. May be, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes," Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district. Sawant, who campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls, said the Kejriwal government failed to provide clean air and water to citizens of the national capital.

"I have been going to Delhi. In Goa, we are happier and more contended compared to those living in Delhi. Goan people are lucky as compared to Delhi, which does not have pure air, pure water and people suffer from health issues. The (Kejriwal) government has failed to provide these facilities," he said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram