Delhi Voters May Have Fallen for Freebies, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on AAP's Win

Panaji: As vote counting trends indicated a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government before the elections.

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

"We accept people's verdict. May be, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes," Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district. Sawant, who campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls, said the Kejriwal government failed to provide clean air and water to citizens of the national capital.

"I have been going to Delhi. In Goa, we are happier and more contended compared to those living in Delhi. Goan people are lucky as compared to Delhi, which does not have pure air, pure water and people suffer from health issues. The (Kejriwal) government has failed to provide these facilities," he said.

