Delhi Will Get Nothing by Reelecting Narendra Modi, or Making Rahul Gandhi PM: Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing a rally at Okhla on Friday, Kejriwal accused Modi of pitting different communities against each other and urged the people not to commit the "mistake" of bringing him back.
Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging their parties did nothing for the national capital and the people of Delhi would get nothing by electing them as PM.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results