Delhiites Chose 'Jan ki Baat' Over 'Mann ki Baat', Says CM Uddhav Thackeray on AAP Win

Mumbai: As the vote counting trends indicated a huge win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said "Jan Ki Baat" won over 'Mann Ki Baat', an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP set to be heading back to power in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

Reacting to it, Thackeray said, "The people of Delhi have chosen 'Jan Ki Baat' over 'Mann Ki Baat'. There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so called nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom."

Broom is the poll symbol of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

"Kejriwal was termed as a terrorist. Instead of focusing on local issues, they (BJP) tried to bring in international issues and change people's minds, but failed.

The people of Delhi have stood firmly behind Kejriwal for his honesty and willingness to work for their betterment," Thackeray said without taking BJP's name.

"There were some people who were under the illusion that they are the only ones who love the nation while all political opponents are anti-nationals. The people of Delhi have shown such people their place," the Shiv Sena chief said.

Thackeray congratulated Kejriwal and people of Delhi on behalf of Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena and wished them good luck.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.