New Delhi: Incumbent MLA and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday won from the Okhla assembly constituency, which has been witnessing large-scale protests against the new citizenship law. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency.

Seelampur, which had witnessed incidents of violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saw Aam Aadmi Party candidate Abdul Rehman leading with BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra in the second position.

The amendments to the Act introduced by the BJP-led central government has since last year been under sharp criticism from certain sections for its "discriminatory nature".

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of the anti-CAA uprising where protests have been going on for more than 55 days. Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla constituency and is a minority-dominated area. With the election campaign being polarised with debate centred around Shaheen Bagh, the centre of massive protests has become a flashpoint between AAP, BJP and Congress.

Ahead of the elections, incidents of gunmen opening firing also brought the spotlight back on Shaheen Bagh. In the wake of Delhi elections, the Election Commission had marked five polling centres of Shaheen Bagh as highly sensitive.

Several other BJP leaders had made controversial remarks on Shaheen Bagh during the election campaign.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

