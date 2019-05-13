Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

National Capital's Shakur Basti Records Highest Voting Percentage, Delhi Cantt Fares Worst

People from Shakur Basti and Ballimaran assembly segments voted in maximum numbers despite scorching heat and fasting during the ongoing Ramzan.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
National Capital's Shakur Basti Records Highest Voting Percentage, Delhi Cantt Fares Worst
Voters stand in queue at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on May 12, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New DelhiThe highest voter turnout of 68% in the national capital was recorded in Shakur Basti and Ballimaran assembly segments, with a sizable minority population, while Delhi Cantt recorded the lowest at 42.13 per cent.

People from the two assembly segments voted in maximum numbers despite scorching heat and fasting during the ongoing Ramzan. The opposition had demanded that the Election Commission postpone the polls because of the holy month.

Ballimaran and Shakur Basti recorded the highest voter turnout of 68.25 and 68.7 per cent, respectively.

Other minority-dominated areas like Matia Mahal (66.94 per cent), Seelampur (66.47 per cent), Mustafabad (65.22 per cent), Babarpur (62.14 per cent) also recorded an average voter turnout of 60 per cent.

New Delhi assembly segment, known for its VVIP voters, saw a turnout of 52.58 per cent.

Delhi recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent, five per cent less than the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

In 2014, Ballimaran clocked 67.17 per cent while Matia Mahal recorded 66.81 per cent. Okhla and Seelampur recorded 58.21 per cent and 68.11 per cent polling, respectively.

Mustafabad recorded 71.50 per cent polling, while Babarpur and Shakur Basti saw a turnout of 65.34 per cent and 70.19 per cent, respectively, in 2014.

The poll dates had set a war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier said that holding elections during Ramzan will inconvenience Muslims.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain pointed out that Navratas, when many Hindus observe nine-day fast, will also fall during the elections.

Reacting to the controversy, the Election Commission had said that polls are conducted during Ramzan as an entire month cannot be excluded from the schedule. However, dates of main festivals and Fridays are avoided as poll days, it added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram