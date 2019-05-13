English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Capital's Shakur Basti Records Highest Voting Percentage, Delhi Cantt Fares Worst
People from Shakur Basti and Ballimaran assembly segments voted in maximum numbers despite scorching heat and fasting during the ongoing Ramzan.
Voters stand in queue at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on May 12, 2019. (PTI)
New DelhiThe highest voter turnout of 68% in the national capital was recorded in Shakur Basti and Ballimaran assembly segments, with a sizable minority population, while Delhi Cantt recorded the lowest at 42.13 per cent.
People from the two assembly segments voted in maximum numbers despite scorching heat and fasting during the ongoing Ramzan. The opposition had demanded that the Election Commission postpone the polls because of the holy month.
Ballimaran and Shakur Basti recorded the highest voter turnout of 68.25 and 68.7 per cent, respectively.
Other minority-dominated areas like Matia Mahal (66.94 per cent), Seelampur (66.47 per cent), Mustafabad (65.22 per cent), Babarpur (62.14 per cent) also recorded an average voter turnout of 60 per cent.
New Delhi assembly segment, known for its VVIP voters, saw a turnout of 52.58 per cent.
Delhi recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent, five per cent less than the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.
In 2014, Ballimaran clocked 67.17 per cent while Matia Mahal recorded 66.81 per cent. Okhla and Seelampur recorded 58.21 per cent and 68.11 per cent polling, respectively.
Mustafabad recorded 71.50 per cent polling, while Babarpur and Shakur Basti saw a turnout of 65.34 per cent and 70.19 per cent, respectively, in 2014.
The poll dates had set a war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties.
Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier said that holding elections during Ramzan will inconvenience Muslims.
BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain pointed out that Navratas, when many Hindus observe nine-day fast, will also fall during the elections.
Reacting to the controversy, the Election Commission had said that polls are conducted during Ramzan as an entire month cannot be excluded from the schedule. However, dates of main festivals and Fridays are avoided as poll days, it added.
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
