Unauthorised Colonies, Always a Poll Issue, Witness Fall in Voter Turnout in Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: After a sluggish start, the overall voter turnout in Delhi assembly elections on Saturday settled at 61.7 per cent, as per data till midnight on Election Commission of India’s voter turnout app. This is a decline of nearly six percentage points over 2015 when 67.12 per cent of voters came out to cast their votes.

Regularisation of unauthorised colonies was again an important poll issue during the campaign. However, much like other constituencies, most assembly segments with high concentrations of unauthorised colonies recorded a decline in voter turnout with a few remaining almost unchanged.

For instance, Najafgarh assembly constituency, which has at least 199 unauthorised colonies, witnessed a voter turnout of 64.38 per cent compared to 69.1 per cent. Aam Aadmi Party’s Kailash Gehlot is in the fray from this seat.

Similarly, Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, which has nearly 144 unauthorised colonies notified for regularisation, recorded a turnout of 64 per cent, down seven percentage points from 71.2 per cent in 2015.

Other assembly constituencies with a high density of unauthorised colonies such as Burari with 58 per cent voter turnout, Munda with 59.5 per cent turnout, Gokalpur with 69.73 per cent turnout, Matiala with 60.95 per cent turnout were the seats, which saw a significant decline in polling turnouts on Saturday.

Badarpur and Bijwasan too, with 59.53 per cent and 58.17 per cent, respectively, witnessed fewer people cast their votes compared to 2015 assembly elections.

Among assembly segments having several unauthorised colonies, which saw only a small (marginal in some cases) decline in turnout were Narela, Badli, Bawana, Mustafabad, Kirari, and Palam.

In Narela, 64.98 per cent of the eligible electors cast their votes on the polling day compared to 66.6 per cent during the 2015 elections, whereas Badli registered a marginal fall in voter turnout from 63.8 per cent in 2015 to 63.5 per cent on Saturday.

Similarly, Bawana recorded a turnout of 61.6 per cent, down from 62.3 per cent in 2015, while Mustafabad saw 70.55 per cent voter footfall compared to 70.8 per cent in 2015.

In Kirari, 63.2 per cent of the total voters cast their votes and in Palam 63.07 per cent of turnout was recorded.

