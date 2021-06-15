Demand for Separate North Bengal UT by BJP MP, TMC Supremo Says Will Not Allow Bengal to Be Divided

A controversial demand for carving out a union territory comprising North Bengal districts out of Bengal, made by two BJP MPs from the region has sparked off a sharp reaction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating she would not allow any part of Bengal to “lose its freedom and be dependant on New Delhi."

At a closed-door meeting at the residence of BJP MP for Alipurduar John Barla at Lakhipara Tea Garden, the demand for a separate Union Territory was raised and discussed on Sunday. John Barla said.

