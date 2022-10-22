Demand For Separate State 'Not Wrong', Says Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Ahead of State Elections

As the demand for a separate state “Frontier Nagaland” has revived again just before the state elections in Nagaland, 20 MLAs have recently declared to boycott the elections until and unless their demand is met. On Friday, the chief minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio reacted to this and said that its nothing wrong to demand, to say what they want. But the issues will soon be resolved.

This demand was initially made after ENPO submitted a memorandum to the then Indian Prime Minister on December 14, 2010, where they stated that this area at the border of China and Myanmar border of India has been neglected and for which the people have always termed themselves as “backward”. It stated that the solution to it cannot be solved without the formation of a separate state.

Eastern Nagaland comprises of six districts -Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire,Laleng , Noklak, and Shamator. These districts are inhabited by seven tribes.

NDPP MLA Imkong Inchen has recently demanded a special discussion by the centre.

Reacting to it, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday, while attending a program stated,” Nagas are very outspoken. They speak their mind out. What they think, and desire. But I can ascertain all these issues will be solved.”

Speaking about 20 MLAs boycotting the Hornbill festival he said,” We are talking with them. When the Union home minister visits next time, will give ENPO an appointment. And as PM Modi also has the plan to visit soon, if he comes we will request him to talk about that issue with ENPO.”

“But it is the responsibility of the state to make Hornbill a success. I have it on me.”He added.

According to ENSF who have demanded a separate state have stated that they have enough resources. If they have declared a state they will contribute to the country’s economy and not be a liability to the central government.

On the other hand parties like NPF, and NDPP has stated that after so many years of independence, eastern Nagaland is still backward. Not enough food in their kitchen, no roads, and no medical facilities. It, being a border area, where on top is China and below is Myanmar, is also facing huge problems kike drug smuggling and immigration. It needs attention. However, having a separate state might not be a fruitful solution to the problem.

