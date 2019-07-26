Demand in Rajya Sabha to Regulate Fee Charged by 'Blood Sucking' Private Schools

New Delhi: A demand to regulate fee charged by private schools was made in Rajya Sabha on Friday with members saying private educational institutions were exploiting hapless parents.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Shwait Malik (BJP) said some private businessmen have come into the education industry and converted it into a profit making business venture.

He said "blood sucking" private schools "exploit" parents first in the name of building fee and then force them to buy books and uniform from the school.

He demanded regulation of fee charged by private schools.

Surendra Singh Nagar (SP) said schools in Uttar Pradesh have seen 150 per cent rise in fee.

In 2018, Uttar Pradesh made a law to control private schools but it has not been implemented, he said.

The Centre should frame a law to end exploitation of parents and students by private schools, he added.

Vaiko (MDMK) opposed the drilling for hydrocarbons permitted in Tamil Nadu, saying the "most disastrous and dangerous" activity will destroy fertile land in the Cauvery delta.

Parts of Tamil Nadu will become "desert" when waterand chemicals from hydrocarbon wells are discharged on the agriculture land, he said demanding that the Centre withdraw permission to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Vendata Ltd for drilling wells.

Dola Sen (TMC) opposed corporatisation of Indian Ordinance Factories saying it will eventually lead to privatisation.

"The government should reconsider its decision as they are national and strategic assets," she said.

P Bhattacharya (Cong) said the privatisation of ordinance factories has to be stopped as it is dangerous for security of the nation.

P Wilson (PMK) raised the issue of OBCs not getting reservation in medical colleges on seats surrendered by the state for central quota.

Chunibhai Kanjibhai Gohel (BJP) wanted the government to intervene to ensure fishermen get payments for their produce sold to traders within seven days as against 4-5 months currently.