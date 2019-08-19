Take the pledge to vote

Demanding Release of Detained Kashmiri Leaders, Opposition Parties Led by DMK to Hold Protest on Thursday

DMK MP T R Baalu said the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, TMC and the India Union Muslim League (IUML) among others have confirmed their participation in the protest that will be held at the Jantar Mantar.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar on August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
New Delhi: Several Opposition parties led by the DMK will hold a protest here on Thursday to demand the immediate release of those detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the state's special status was scrapped.

DMK MP T R Baalu said the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, TMC and the India Union Muslim League (IUML) among others have confirmed their participation in the protest that will be held at the Jantar Mantar.

"We want all like-minded parties to join us. Everyone who believes in the Union and democracy should join us," Baalu told PTI. "We are demanding the release of these leaders who have been detained for more than 14 days now. They are former chief ministers and they have been detained."

The DMK leader said he is trying to contact Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti; former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and several other leaders have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two weeks after the government scrapped its special status and bifurcated it into Union territories.

While the government has eased restrictions in some places, there is no information on when these leaders will be released.

"We will be part of the protest at Jantar Mantar and we demand that those detained in Jammu and Kashmir must be immediately released," CPI general secretary D Raja said.

