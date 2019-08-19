Demanding Release of Detained Kashmiri Leaders, Opposition Parties Led by DMK to Hold Protest on Thursday
DMK MP T R Baalu said the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, TMC and the India Union Muslim League (IUML) among others have confirmed their participation in the protest that will be held at the Jantar Mantar.
Security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar on August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
New Delhi: Several Opposition parties led by the DMK will hold a protest here on Thursday to demand the immediate release of those detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the state's special status was scrapped.
DMK MP T R Baalu said the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, TMC and the India Union Muslim League (IUML) among others have confirmed their participation in the protest that will be held at the Jantar Mantar.
"We want all like-minded parties to join us. Everyone who believes in the Union and democracy should join us," Baalu told PTI. "We are demanding the release of these leaders who have been detained for more than 14 days now. They are former chief ministers and they have been detained."
The DMK leader said he is trying to contact Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti; former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and several other leaders have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two weeks after the government scrapped its special status and bifurcated it into Union territories.
While the government has eased restrictions in some places, there is no information on when these leaders will be released.
"We will be part of the protest at Jantar Mantar and we demand that those detained in Jammu and Kashmir must be immediately released," CPI general secretary D Raja said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Inches Closer to 100 Cr, John Abraham's Batla House Paces Up at BO
- Maruti Suzuki Can't Afford to Discontinue Diesel Cars in India – Here’s Why
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead