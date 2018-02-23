Demanding Special Status for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu Hits Out at Centre for Not Granting Financial Package

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu publicly demanded Special Category status for the state while hitting out at the Centre for not granting a special financial package."Special status is our right and now I am demanding special status," Naidu said at a public meeting in Anantapur district on Thursday.At the meeting, Naidu questioned why the central government was denying special status to Andhra Pradesh."Our government agreed to special package because Centre cited the 14th Finance Commission’s stand that special status was no longer being given to any State. But special status continued in other states. This means what we were told is not true. If others are given, then why Andhra Pradesh is being denied the same?" Naidu asked.Naidu also hit out at BJP led Central government for not fulfilling the promises made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. "We went with BJP for the sake of doing justice to Andhra Pradesh. All the promises and assurances given in Rajya Sabha must be honoured. There cannot be any compromise," he said.The main opposition YSR Congress has been mounting pressure on the ruling TDP government and BJP-led central government with their slogan "Special Status is our right, do not get cheated by Special package".YSR Congress has also announced agitation programs from March 5th in Delhi, when the budget session resumes. The party has also announced moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP government and also threatened to resign on April 6th, if state is not granted special status.