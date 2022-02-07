‘Democracy has been Throttled’, Disgruntled BJP MLAs Quit in Tripura

BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha resigned from the primary membership of the party and quit their legislative memberships ‘to save the democracy’.

“This government is miserably failed to deliver. This government’s only one man’s voice is heard. No legislature or even ministers can exercise their power. Their order has not been carried out. A reign of terror has been let loose across the State. Democracy has been throttled. It’s our duty to revive democracy in our State and ensure that all the democratic institutions are run accordingly. An autocratic mindset cannot run the State,” said senior leader Barman.

Putting an end to speculations Barman along with Asish Saha, a BJP member of the Legislative Assembly of Tripura on Monday, submitted their resignation to the speaker of the Assembly, Ratan Chakraborty.

“With a heavy heart, I have just received their resignation papers. I will examine the procedure and will soon take some decision," stated the Speaker.

A five-time MLA, Barman was earlier the leader of the opposition and president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee. Barman held multiple portfolios and had the charge of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, IT, Science and Technology and Public Work Department (Drinking Water and Sanitation).

It was on January 29 that the disgruntled MLAs expressed their concern as they said that people are suffocated and not been able to breathe in the present political atmosphere of the State. “There is a sense of fear. We have been moving around in the districts and sub-divisions connecting people and seeking ways to revive and rejuvenate the present claustrophobic State,” Barman said.

If sources are to be believed, then Barman shall travel to New Delhi later in the day and finalise the future course of action amid speculation to re-join the Congress, the party he once represented.

“We will be back in Tripura on February 12. We have also sent letters to BJP State President Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party," said Saha.

With a couple of resignations, the strength of BJP in the 60 member state assembly has slipped to 33. It needs mention that Ashish Das had resigned from the primary membership of BJP earlier.

Senior politician Barman dropped from the health portfolio in the Bilap Deb government in 2019, joined BJP in 2017 leaving Trinamool Congress. His removal was seen as a punitive action against his anti-party activities.

Earlier in 2020, Barman had led a group of several MLAs and BJP leaders to New Delhi seeking an appointment with JP Nadda, and the general secretary BL Santosh. It was the initial seeds of mutiny against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb which was later quelled with the interventions of senior leaders.

12 MLAs gathered in Delhi to appraise the party leadership about total dictatorship, poor governance of the chief minister, which in turn is leaving the party very unpopular.

Son of former Tripura Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, Sudip Roy Barman has been a representative from Agartala since 1998 by winning in four elections consecutively by formidable margins. He completed his BE degree from Tripura Engineering College (now known as NIT Agartala) (Mechanical Engineering).

He was formerly a member of the Indian National Congress and All India Trinamool Congress. He was former President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee and Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee as well as Leader of Opposition in Tripura Legislative Assembly.

BJP is yet to react to the development which comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly election which also brings All India Trinamool Congress as a major player in the State.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.