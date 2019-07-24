'Democracy and Honesty Lost': Rahul Gandhi Says 'Vested Interests' Behind Congress-JD(S) Defeat

New Delhi: After the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi likened the development to "a defeat of democracy and honesty" and said that the "greed" of the BJP had prevailed.

“From its first day, the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within and outside, who saw the alliance as a threat and an obstacle in their path to power.

Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP one day will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed.

"Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people's interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build," she said in a tweet.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, the Karnataka BJP accused him of again "not making sense". The party added it was the Congress party's desperation to hold on to power that had led to its latest loss.

Bringing to end a three-week-long high-voltage intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel lawmakers that made the survival of the government difficult, the confidence

motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it in a House of 225 including Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and a nominated member.

Moments after the government collapsed on Tuesday, the Karnataka BJP tweeted it was a “game of karma”, a reference to the way the BS Yeddyurappa government had collapsed days after taking oath last year.

The Karnataka Congress, on the other hand, called it a temporary defeat for "democracy” and blamed the “anti-democratic RSS/BJP” for orchestrating the government’s collapse.

Kumaraswamy later submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala. While the resignation was accepted with immediate effect, Kumaraswamy was asked to continue as caretaker chief minister till alternative arrangements are made.