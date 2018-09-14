There Will be No Further Elections if BJP is Voted Back to Power in 2019, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said there would be no elections in the future if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in 2019.Addressing a gathering in his hometown Saifai while welcoming the ‘Samajik Nyaay Yatra’ cycle rally from Ghazipur, Yadav said people should “find a drain and a ‘kadhai’ (utensil) to fry ‘pakodas’ if the BJP comes back to power in 2019”.The former chief minister said, “The government in Delhi [Centre] today is trying to kill democracy. Not just us, but many social thinkers and their friends are saying that if the BJP is voted back to power in 2019, then democracy might cease to exist in this country. There may be no elections in the future. So the entire Opposition has just one chance to save democracy in 2019.”He added, “Looking at the statements made by BJP leaders and specially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it seems there is no one more backward than him. He always claims that he comes from a backward community. If he is backward, then we are definitely more backward than him.“The BJP has poisoned the atmosphere of the country by indulging in caste politics. People have seen both the Centre and state BJP governments and it must be quite clear to them that both have done nothing concrete.”Yadav said 2019 was “an exam and if we fail in our exam, then we must look for a naali (drain) and kadhai as we will have to fry pakodas together then”.He said the BJP wanted to take the country back, while “we want the progress of our nation. We all should also understand that 2019 will also pave way for 2022. The BJP will try to take votes by conspiring and misguiding but we will have to be vigilant”.Taking potshots at the recent statement made by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the issue of excessive sugarcane produce, Yadav said: “Our chief minister is also an amazing doctor, without any kind of tests he can tell you that diabetes is caused by excessive sugarcane produce.”