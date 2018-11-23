Demolish Jama Masjid in Delhi, Mughals Constructed Mosques by Destroying Temples: Sakshi Maharaj

In another push for the construction of Ram temple, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday called for the demolition of Jama Masjid in Delhi, saying he can be hanged if idols are not found underneath the structure.“Main rajniti mein jab aya to mera pehla statement tha Mathura mein… Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi ko choro… Delhi ki Jama Masjid toro, agar siriyon mein murtiyan na mile to mujhe fansi pe latka dena. Aaj bhi main kayam hun (When I came into politics, my first statement was in Mathura. We should leave Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi aside and demolish Jama Masjid in Delhi and if idols are now found below the staircase then I should be hanged. I still stand by this statement),” Maharaj was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.The BJP Unnao MP said he expects the government to bring in a law for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya just like Somnath Temple before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.He further claimed that Mughals played with the sentiments of Hindus and constructed over 3000 mosques by demolishing temples.“Mugal kal mein Hinduon ke samman ke sath khilwar kiya gaya Mandir tore gaye..Masjiden banayei gayi, 3000 se jyada (During Mughal era, people played with the honour of Hindus and demolished temples and over 3000 mosques were constructed over the ruins),” he added.The MP called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav to make their stand clear on the Ram temple issue.In October, Sakshi Maharaj took on the Supreme Court over the delay in deciding on the Ram Janmabhoomi matter, saying when the court could take decisions on adultery and homosexuality, “why should it delay an issue which pertains to faith of millions of Hindus?”In his demand for early construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the firebrand leader said the Modi government should bring an ordinance for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "When ordinance can be brought against triple talaq, why not on the Ram temple?" he asked.