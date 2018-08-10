‘Demonetisation Baby’ to Flag off Akhilesh Yadav’s 2019 Lok Sabha Campaign

The Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is all set to launch his 2019 Lok Sabha campaign with a 50-km long cycle yatra from Kannauj which will be flagged off by ‘demonetisation baby’.The boy was named Khajanchi as he was born to a woman waiting outside a bank to exchange banned currency notes post demonetisation.The cycle yatra will culminate at a stretch of Lucknow- Agra Expressway, which witnessed the touchdown of the Indian Air Force combat jets during the air show held to mark the highway’s inauguration in November, 2016.Khajanchi’s family will also be present at the culmination point.Akhilesh had recently announced that he will be contesting from the Lok Sabha constituency of Kannauj, which is his wife Dimple Yadav’s parliamentary constituency.As preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that he will be undertaking one cycle rally every month to different parts of the state.The aim, Akhilesh says, is to infiltrate all the districts of the state and highlight the failures of the Modi government.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party spokesman and MLC, Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Our goal is to have a cycle yatra in every district of the state till the Lok Sabha elections. Starting from one district, the cycle journey will end in another district.“During this time, the problems of that district, the work done by the Samajwadi government will be conveyed to the people. This time the cycle yatra will cover the distance of more than 10,000 kms.”Previously in 2012, after Samajwadi Party came to power, Akhilesh led a similar cycle rally covering a distance of 10,000 kms.It needs to be noted that cycle also happens to be their party symbol.According to sources, the cycle yatra is scheduled for early next month and the date is yet to be finalised.