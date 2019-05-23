Denduluru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Denduluru Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Ghantasala Venkatalakshmi PSHP -- -- Aadi Srimannarayana Challagolla NSP -- -- Chandramouli Udaragondi IPBP -- -- Buddula Anitha PPOI -- -- Meka Venkateswara Rao BJP -- -- Balakrishna Yalamarthi INC -- -- D.V.R.K.Chowdary IND -- -- Kommina Agasteen IND -- -- Adam Devarapalli IND -- -- K. Ramesh NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Chintamaneni Prabhakar YSRCP -- -- Abbaya Chowdary Kothari

64. Denduluru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,20,274 voters of which 1,08,290 are male and 1,11,975 are female and 9 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Denduluru , recorded a voter turnout of 84.7%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.81% and in 2009, 86.04% of Denduluru 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,746 votes which was 10.33% of the total votes polled. Chinthamaneni Prabhakar polled a total of 1,71,793 (45.27%) votes.TDP's Prabhakar Chintamaneni won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 14231 (9.25%) votes. Prabhakar Chintamaneni polled 1,53,922 which was 45.27% of the total votes polled.Denduluru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: देंदुलूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and దెందులూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).