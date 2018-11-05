English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Denied a Congress Ticket, Mizoram Speaker Hiphei Resigns from Party and Joins BJP
The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Palak constituency and sources said Hiphei is now likely to be the party's choice.
Aizawl: Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigned from his post on Monday after his name did not feature in the list of Congress candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Later in the day, he joined the BJP.
A senior leader in Mizoram, Hiphei was elected MLA from Palak constituency in the 2013 polls. He was a Rajya Sabha member for two terms and his joining the BJP is seen as a major setback for Congress in Mizoram.
Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.
The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Palak constituency and sources said Hiphei is now likely to be the party's choice. Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections will take place on November 28 and results will be announced on December 11.
Mizoram is the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule.
