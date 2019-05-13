Take the pledge to vote

Denied Nod for Jadavpur Roadshow, Amit Shah Dares Mamata Banerjee to Arrest Him for 'Jai Shree Ram'

Hitting out at the TMC government over denial of permission for his chopper to land in Baruipur, Amit Shah said the Mamata Banerjee government is “visibly perplexed”.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
File photos of BJP chief Amit Shah and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
File photos of BJP chief Amit Shah and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Canning (WB): BJP national president Amit Shah Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", claiming that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal, but won't be able to stop BJP's victory march in the state.

Addressing a rally at Canning, which comes under Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "Mamatadi gets angry if someone chants Jai Shri Ram. I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today. If you (Mamata) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow."

Hitting out at the TMC government over denial of permission for his chopper to land in Baruipur, Shah said, "The Mamata Banerjee government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. The TMC can stop me from addressing rallies, but can't stop the victory march of BJP in Bengal."

Shah's scheduled rally in Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat was called off on Monday after the state government denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public address at Baruipur.
