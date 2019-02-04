Denied Permission to Land Chopper Once, Yogi Adityanath Hits the Road This Time for Bengal Rally

After being denied permission to land chopper in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be making one more attempt to reach the state. This time, however, he will be taking the road route.Aditynath is scheduled to first fly to Jharkhand on Tuesday and then travel to Purulia via road. He will be addressing a public gathering at 1 pm at Bhangra More, Nabakunja Maidan, in Purulia distirct.The UP CM will be accompanied by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and national executive committee member Mukul Roy.Earlier on Sunday, the West Bengal government had denied the UP CM permission to land his chopper in south Dinajpur district where he was scheduled to address the “Ganatantra Bachao Rally”. The denial created a political storm with BJP accusing Mamata Banerjee-led TMC state government of pursuing a politics of vendetta.Adityanath had also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and said that the Bengal CM’s days in power were now numbered.“The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security,” Adityanath said, while addressing the rally via audio link.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.