Denied Ticket, AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Resigns from Party; May Join Akali Dal
Jagdeep Singh said he had quit the Aam Aadmi Party as he was unhappy after being denied ticket and also because the party gave the nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the party from the Congress recently.
Jagdeep Singh, an AAP legislator from Delhi's Hari Nagar constituency. (Picture courtesy: Facebook)
New Delhi: AAP's Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh on Saturday said he had resigned from the party for being denied ticket for the February 8 Assembly election.
On speculation that he was planning to join the Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP, Singh told PTI that talks are still going on with the party.
Singh said he had quit the Aam Aadmi Party as he was unhappy after being denied ticket and also because the party gave the nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the party from the Congress recently.
"Even during the Lok Sabha election, I raised my objection over alliance with the Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with (anti-Sikh riots convict) Sajjan Kumar," he said.
Earlier in the day, AAP's Dwarka MLA in the outgoing assembly Adarsh Shastri joined the Congress. Shastri quit the AAP after it denied him ticket to seek re-election from Dwarka constituency.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away
- Scientists Are Trying to Find Survivors of Endangered Species in Australian Bushfires
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch