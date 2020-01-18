Denied Ticket, AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Resigns from Party; May Join Akali Dal

New Delhi: AAP's Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh on Saturday said he had resigned from the party for being denied ticket for the February 8 Assembly election.

On speculation that he was planning to join the Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP, Singh told PTI that talks are still going on with the party.

Singh said he had quit the Aam Aadmi Party as he was unhappy after being denied ticket and also because the party gave the nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the party from the Congress recently.

"Even during the Lok Sabha election, I raised my objection over alliance with the Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with (anti-Sikh riots convict) Sajjan Kumar," he said.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Dwarka MLA in the outgoing assembly Adarsh Shastri joined the Congress. Shastri quit the AAP after it denied him ticket to seek re-election from Dwarka constituency.

