Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Denied Ticket, AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Resigns from Party; May Join Akali Dal

Jagdeep Singh said he had quit the Aam Aadmi Party as he was unhappy after being denied ticket and also because the party gave the nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the party from the Congress recently.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Denied Ticket, AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Resigns from Party; May Join Akali Dal
Jagdeep Singh, an AAP legislator from Delhi's Hari Nagar constituency. (Picture courtesy: Facebook)

New Delhi: AAP's Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh on Saturday said he had resigned from the party for being denied ticket for the February 8 Assembly election.

On speculation that he was planning to join the Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP, Singh told PTI that talks are still going on with the party.

Singh said he had quit the Aam Aadmi Party as he was unhappy after being denied ticket and also because the party gave the nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the party from the Congress recently.

"Even during the Lok Sabha election, I raised my objection over alliance with the Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with (anti-Sikh riots convict) Sajjan Kumar," he said.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Dwarka MLA in the outgoing assembly Adarsh Shastri joined the Congress. Shastri quit the AAP after it denied him ticket to seek re-election from Dwarka constituency.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram