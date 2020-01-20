Denied Ticket, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Joins Congress

New Delhi: Upset over not being given ticket for the assembly poll, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday joined the Congress party here along with his supporters.

Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an "opportunist" and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.