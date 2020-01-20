English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Denied Ticket, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Joins Congress
Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an 'opportunist' and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Upset over not being given ticket for the assembly poll, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday joined the Congress party here along with his supporters.
Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an "opportunist" and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Responds to Suicide Comment by Shehnaz Gill's Father
- IndiGo is the Only Indian Company to be Ranked Among the Safest Low-Cost Airlines Globally
- Noida Woman Loses Wallet on Metro, Hackers Steal Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Without OTP or PIN
- Airtel Has a New Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge That Bundles Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover
- This Mumbai Marathon Runner Unfurled the India Flag with a Special Message On It