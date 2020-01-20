Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Denied Ticket, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Joins Congress

Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an 'opportunist' and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Denied Ticket, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Joins Congress
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Upset over not being given ticket for the assembly poll, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday joined the Congress party here along with his supporters.

Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an "opportunist" and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram