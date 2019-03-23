LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Denied TRS Ticket for Lok Sabha Polls, G Vivek Resigns as Adviser to Telangana Government

After resignation, Vivek said that he felt freed from shackles of 'slavery' and would now work to serve the people.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 23, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Denied TRS Ticket for Lok Sabha Polls, G Vivek Resigns as Adviser to Telangana Government
Representative image
Loading...
Hyderabad: Former MP and TRS leader G Vivek Friday resigned from the post of adviser to the Telangana
government. The resignation came against the backdrop of denial of ticket to him by TRS to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Vivek had also been demanding to rename Peddapalli district after his late father G Venkata Swamy.

Vivek accused TRS chief KCR of deceiving him by not giving him the party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After resignation, Vivek said that he felt freed from shackles of 'slavery' and would now work to serve the people. It is being speculated that he may join the Congress or BSP. However, Vivek is yet to make any comment on this.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders crticised Vivek for his comments against chief minister KCR as some leaders accused him of being known for deception and anti-party activities.

Vivek has served as president of Hyderabad Cricket Association.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram