Denied TRS Ticket for Lok Sabha Polls, G Vivek Resigns as Adviser to Telangana Government
After resignation, Vivek said that he felt freed from shackles of 'slavery' and would now work to serve the people.
Representative image
Hyderabad: Former MP and TRS leader G Vivek Friday resigned from the post of adviser to the Telangana
government. The resignation came against the backdrop of denial of ticket to him by TRS to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Vivek had also been demanding to rename Peddapalli district after his late father G Venkata Swamy.
Vivek accused TRS chief KCR of deceiving him by not giving him the party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After resignation, Vivek said that he felt freed from shackles of 'slavery' and would now work to serve the people. It is being speculated that he may join the Congress or BSP. However, Vivek is yet to make any comment on this.
Meanwhile, the TRS leaders crticised Vivek for his comments against chief minister KCR as some leaders accused him of being known for deception and anti-party activities.
Vivek has served as president of Hyderabad Cricket Association.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
