'Jagan Sir, I Love You So Much': YSR Congress Party MLA Uploads Video Threatening Suicide
On Thursday, the MLA reportedly tried to meet Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence but failed to get an audience. His wife said the lawmaker had lost mental balance due to certain developments within the party that concerned his political future.
On Thursday, the MLA reportedly tried to meet YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy (in picture) at his residence but failed to get an audience.
New Delhi: An MLA of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), who was reportedly denied a ticket for the upcoming elections, has uploaded a video in which he threatened to commit suicide over allegations that he was getting close to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In the six-minute video clip, Puthalapattu MLA M Sunil Kumar, said he had great respect and love for YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy “who gave me political life”.
The Dalit lawmaker, who is also a doctor, said, “Jagan sir, I love you so much. I have never tried to do anything bad to the party, but a few rivals are spreading rumours that I made a secret pact with TDP leaders to defeat our party. I decided to end my life as I can’t bear these insults anymore.”
He said as a doctor he was mentally strong, but could not bear the accusations. He said he would not mind even if he did not get the ticket. “I am sending you this video before my death,” he said as a parting note.
For about an hour, the clip made rounds prompting police and the media to trace him. Kumar was rushed to a hospital in Madanapalli. He was stated to be out of danger.
A police officer said the MLA’s wife had been contacted. “Kumar was absolutely safe and was just emotional according to her,” he said.
She said her husband had lost mental balance due to certain developments within the party that concerned his political future.
On Thursday, the MLA reportedly tried to meet Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence but failed to get an audience.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a party activist said, Kumar was sidelined in the party since his failed attempt to defect to the TDP along with 23 lawmakers in 2016.
Kumar is a first-time MLA elected from the reserved constituency on the YSRCP ticket and feedback collected by the party leadership before the allocation of tickets reportedly suggested growing discontent against him within the party leading to search for alternative candidates.
A ticket aspirant from the constituency said suicide threats for tickets will set a bad precedent in politics and hoped the party would take a wise decision on the selection of candidates.
