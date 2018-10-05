Denying Rahul's Charge, Rajnath Singh Says RSS Has no Role in Appointments to Key Posts

Rebutting allegations of RSS interference in appointments to key institutional posts, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said the government stayed clear of "developments in the Supreme Court" earlier this year."We have maintained dignity of every institution in the country. We did not comment in what happened in the SC, and everything is normalised," Singh said indicating the government followed the order of precedence and convention in the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the chief justice of India.Rajnath Singh was speaking at the annual Hindustan Times leadership summit in Delhi.In an unprecedented move earlier this year, five senior-most judges, including Justice Gogoi, had held a press conference making public their grievances against the then CJI Deepak Misra, especially regarding allocation work."If an institution is weakened, the entire democracy is weakened," Rajnath added when asked to comment of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations of RSS making attempts to appoint people of its own choice and a certain ideological disposition in key government positions.Reflecting on farmers’ agitation in Delhi, Singh said that he does not have any magic wand to solve the problems of the farmers.“I don’t have a tail so I can’t be called sankat mochan. The protesting farmers had their demands, so I invited them for a talk to find solution. For two hours we discussed and they were convinced,” said Singh.He added that their demands have been heard and a committee has been formed to look into their demands.Speaking on the issue of ‘urban Naxals’, Singh said, “Urban Naxalism is that philosophy which makes violence attractive. Ideologies can differ but no one can be allowed to promote violence.”