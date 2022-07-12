Deoghar: Politics of Short-cut Leads to Short-circuit, Says PM Modi in Jibe at Opposition

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against taking “short-cut” politics based on populism, and said it could destroy a country. The prime minister said there was no alternative to hard work.

Modi, while addressing a BJP rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar where he inaugurated the AIIMS and a new airport, said, “The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on short-cut can have short-circuit… It can destroy the country.”

“We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labour alone… it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences,” the PM added.

Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped us as a better society and country.

PM’s 12-km roadshow

In Deoghar, the prime minister also led a 12-km roadshow. People, most donning saffron attire, dotted the road taken by Modi’s carcade. The PM waved at the crowd and greeted people with folded hands.

The entire route was decked up with banners and posters welcoming the PM. Crowds chanted ‘Modi-Modi’, with some people showering flowers on his carcade, as security personnel struggled to clear the way for the prime minister.

The PM, during the day, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore.

The PM also offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, amid chants of vedic mantras. The shrine, located around 270 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, attracts thousands of pilgrims every year on the occasion of Shravani Mela, which will begin on July 14.

(With PTI inputs)

