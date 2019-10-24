Deoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (देवळी): Ranjit Prataprao Kamble of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

45. Deoli (देवळी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Wardha district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,76,222 eligible electors, of which 1,42,684 were male, 1,33,536 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.

Deoli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 3546 46.57% Ranjit Prataprao Kamble LEADING SS 1557 20.45% Samir Sureshrao Deshmukh IND 1235 16.22% Rajesh Bhauraoji Bakane BSP 341 4.48% Mohan Ramraoji Raikwar VBA 293 3.85% Siddharatha Bhojraj Doifode IND 229 3.01% Nighot Dnyaneshwar Madhukarrao PJP 81 1.06% Rajesh Champat Sawarkar NOTA 66 0.87% Nota IND 65 0.85% Mhaiskar Umesh Mahadeorao IND 54 0.71% Kiran Marotrao Parise IND 37 0.49% Agrawal Dilip Bajranglal SVPP 36 0.47% Chetan Ratanlal Sahu SBP 28 0.37% Nitin Pundlikrao Wankhede IND 24 0.32% Adv. Kapilvruksha Babarao Godghate IND 22 0.29% Harshpal Arun Mendhe

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,48,404 eligible electors, of which 1,29,996 were male, 1,18,403 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,24,565.

Deoli has an elector sex ratio of 935.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kamble Ranjit Prataprao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 943 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.05% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ranjit Prataprao Kamble of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3746 votes which was 2.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.39% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 45. Deoli Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.95%, while it was 66.22 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.31%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 45. Deoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 45. Deoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Wardha district of Maharashtra: Deoli Tehsil, Wardha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Anji, Sevagram, Waigaon and Waifad. Hinganghat Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Kangaon and Alipur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Deoli is: 19.972 73.7262.

