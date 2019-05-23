Deoria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Deoria Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RUC -- -- Chandan Kumar Yadav SWSJP -- -- Onkar Singh SBSP -- -- Jitendra PCP -- -- Birja MVP -- -- Manoj Kumar Mishra BAEP -- -- Israr Ahamad BJP -- -- Ramapati Ram Tripathi IND -- -- Brijendra Mani Tripathi IND -- -- Ramashish Rai NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Binod Kumar Jaiswal INC -- -- Niyaz Ahmed

66. Deoria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.14%. The estimated literacy level of Deoria is 68.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1729583 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalraj Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,65,386 votes which was 27.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Gorakh Prasad Jaiswal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,779 votes which was 5.82% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 30.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Deoria was: Kalraj Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,97,314 men, 8,09,319 women and 293 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Deoria is: 26.6667 83.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: देवरिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); দেওরিয়া, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); देवरिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); દેઓરિયા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); திவோரியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దేవరియా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಡಿಯೊರಿಯಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഡിയോറിയ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).