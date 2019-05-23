English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deoria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Deoria (देवरिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
66. Deoria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.14%. The estimated literacy level of Deoria is 68.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1729583 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalraj Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,65,386 votes which was 27.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Deoria Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RUC
--
--
Chandan Kumar Yadav
SWSJP
--
--
Onkar Singh
SBSP
--
--
Jitendra
PCP
--
--
Birja
MVP
--
--
Manoj Kumar Mishra
BAEP
--
--
Israr Ahamad
BJP
--
--
Ramapati Ram Tripathi
IND
--
--
Brijendra Mani Tripathi
IND
--
--
Ramashish Rai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Binod Kumar Jaiswal
INC
--
--
Niyaz Ahmed
