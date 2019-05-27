Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Deplorable': Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Assault on Muslim Man in Gurugram, Demands Action

Gautam Gambhir's comments however did not go down well among a few of his partymen in Delhi who said the words of the cricketer-turned-politician may be used against the BJP by the opposition parties.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Deplorable': Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Assault on Muslim Man in Gurugram, Demands Action
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha winning candidate Gautam Gambhir addresses the media at Delhi party office, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Newly elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir Monday termed as "deplorable" the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram and asked authorities to take "exemplary" action in the matter.

His comments however did not go down well among a few of his partymen in Delhi who said the words of the cricketer-turned-politician may be used against the BJP by the opposition parties.
A 25 year old Muslim man was alleged slapped by a group of men in Gurugram on May 25. The victim was reportedly asked to remove his skull cap and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes O palan-hare, nirgun aur nyare, & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song Arziyan in Delhi 6," Gambhir tweeted.

However, a section of Delhi BJP leaders expressed their reservation over the tweet and said Gambhir's words may be used against the saffron party.




"Gambhir is no longer a cricketer and he should realise this that his words and actions will be seen through the prism of politics.

"Nobody likes such incidents but what is the use of commenting on an incident in Haryana which may be used against the BJP by other parties," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

However, Gambhir said his secularism emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and added that any oppression based on caste or religion is deplorable.

"My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi's mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".. I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what the idea of India is based on," he said in another tweet.

Gambhir who joined the BJP before the recent Lok Sabha polls, contested from East Delhi seat and defeated Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3.91 lakh votes.

The Muslim man identified as Mohamad Baker Alam alleged in his complaint to the police that four unidentified youths accosted him in a lane in Sadar Bazar area of the city and objected to his wearing the skull cap.

"They removed my cap and slapped me, while asking me to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. As I followed their instruction and chanted Bhrat Mata ki Jai, they asked me to chant Jai Sri Ram which I refused. At this, the youths picked up stick and began mercilessly beating me," he said in his complaint.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram