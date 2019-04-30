Take the pledge to vote

Depsite Being Dubbed 'BJP Proxy' by Maya, This Leader Will Canvass for SP-BSP's Varanasi Candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav

The Bhim Army chief said he will be in Varanasi over the weekend to campaign in favour of Yadav, the BSF jawan who was sacked for his video complaining about food quality in 2017.

News18.com

April 30, 2019
New Delhi: The Bhim Army will campaign in favour of SP-BSP alliance candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, the Dalit group's founder Chandrashekhar Azad said on Tuesday.

Recently, BSP chief Mayawati had alleged that the head of the Azad was contesting in Varanasi as part of a "conspiracy" by the BJP to divide Dalit votes. However, on April 17, Chandrashekhar had rescinded his decision to contest against Modi form Varanasi, saying his outfit will support the SP-BSP alliance and Dalit vote should remain intact to defeat the BJP.

The Bhim Army chief said he will be in Varanasi over the weekend to campaign in favour of Yadav, the BSF jawan who was sacked for his video complaining about food quality in 2017.

"I will campaign for him no just because he is the SP-BSP candidate, but because we have a lot of respect for our armed forces, unlike the BJP which exploits the valour of security personnel for votes," he said.

"Yadav is the real chowkidar (watchman) of the country and he will defeat the fake chowkidar. The Dalit community will support him every way possible," Chandrashekhar said.

(With PTI inputs)
