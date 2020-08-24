Deputy Leader of Opposition Barred from Taking Part in Rajasthan Assembly Session

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore was barred from taking part in House proceedings for the remainder of the session after he engaged in a heated argument with Speaker C P Joshi on Monday. The proposal for removal of Rathore from the House was moved by Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal on the request of the Speaker and passed by voice vote.

Rathore alleged that Opposition members were not being allowed to speak sufficiently on the Bills, ensuing a heated argument with the Speaker. The House witnessed uproar with the opposition BJP legislators trooping into the Well and shouting slogans. Amid the din, the House was briefly adjourned thrice.

During discussion on the Rajasthan Rehabilitation of Beggars or Indigents (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Speaker asked BJP MLA Madan Dilawar to restrict himself to speaking on the bill, saying it was not a general debate. Rathore intervened and requested the Speaker to let the members speak. The Speaker then asked the Opposition members to return to their respective seat.

When Rathore challenged the Chair, the Speaker asked Parliamentary Affair Minister Dhariwal to move a proposal for his removal from the House. After the proposal was passed by voice vote, the Opposition members continued their protest and squatted in the Well of the House. Amid uproar, the House passed Rajasthan Rehabilitation of Beggars or Indigents (Amendment) Bill by voice vote.

Later, the Opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The brief Assembly session was expected to end on Monday.