Dera Bassi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Dera Bassi seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: N. K. Sharma (SAD), Sanjiv Khanna (BJP), Kuljit Singh Randhawa (AAP), Deepinder Singh Dhillon (INC), Sarbjit Singh Rocky (RPOIA), Kulwinder Singh (AAPPA), Yog Raj Sahota (RTORP), Avtar Singh (IND), Shiv Kumar Manwani (IND), Seema Jain (IND), Davinder Singh (IND), Paramvir Singh (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.25%, which is -5.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Narinder Kumar Sharma of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dera Bassi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.112 Dera Bassi (डेरा बस्सी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Dera Bassi is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 287622 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,36,706 were male and 1,50,890 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dera Bassi in 2022 is: 1,104 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,256 eligible electors, of which 1,26,488 were male,1,13,388 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,581 eligible electors, of which 95,245 were male, 83,336 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dera Bassi in 2017 was 1,325. In 2012, there were 831 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Narinder Kumar Sharma of SAD won in this seat defeating Deepinder Singh of INC by a margin of 1,921 which was 1.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 39.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, N K Sharma of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Deepinder Singh Dhillon of IND by a margin of 12,037 votes which was 8.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 112 Dera Bassi Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dera Bassi are: N. K. Sharma (SAD), Sanjiv Khanna (BJP), Kuljit Singh Randhawa (AAP), Deepinder Singh Dhillon (INC), Sarbjit Singh Rocky (RPOIA), Kulwinder Singh (AAPPA), Yog Raj Sahota (RTORP), Avtar Singh (IND), Shiv Kumar Manwani (IND), Seema Jain (IND), Davinder Singh (IND), Paramvir Singh (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.26%, while it was 79.33% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Dera Bassi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.112 Dera Bassi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 252. In 2012, there were 200 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.112 Dera Bassi comprises of the following areas of Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab: Dera Bassi Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dera Bassi constituency, which are: S.A.S.Nagar, Rajpura, Ghanaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ambala districts of Haryana.

The total area covered by Dera Bassi is approximately 381 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dera Bassi is: 30°31’13.4"N 76°50’38.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dera Bassi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.