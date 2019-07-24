Lending Support to POCSO Amendments, Derek O'Brien Recalls Personal Trauma of Being Molested
Derek O' Brien said children should be encouraged to speak up and not hide incidents wherein they have been traumatised in this manner.
TMC leader Derek O'Brien speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress member Derek O' Brien on Wednesday recalled his childhood trauma of being "molested" in a bus in Kolkata while speaking on a bill which provides for the death penalty for aggravated sexual assaults on children.
While "happily and strongly" supporting the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, the former well-known quizmaster also suggested more and more people in public life come out and speak about sexual abuses.
He said children should be encouraged to speak up and not hide incidents wherein they have been traumatised in this manner.
"With a lot of pride and sadness and hurt but I think India needs to know because my family knows, that on a bus in Kolkata as a 13-year-old after doing tennis practice, wearing short pants and a T-shirt, I got on to a crowded bus and I don't know who it was, but with my short pants and T-shirt I was sexually molested," he said.
The senior TMC member recalled that he did not speak about the incident for several years, and brought it up with his parents much later in life.
Several other members too made case for creating awareness among children to report about "good touch and bad touch".
