Dergaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Dergaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dergaon Assembly constituency in Jorhat district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dergaon seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Bhabendra Nath Bharali of AGP won from this seat beating Aroti Hazarika Kachari of INC by a margin of 16,272 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Aroti Hazarika Kachari of INC won from this this constituency defeating Sushila Hazarika of AGP by a margin of 21,260 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Dergaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dergaon (SC) constituency are: Bhabendra Nath Bharali of AGP, Bani Hazarika of CONG, Ananda Chandra Das of AJP