Dergaon Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

97. Dergaon (डेरगाँव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Jorhat district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dergaon is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.42%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,74,228 eligible electors, of which 86,792 were male, 87,434 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dergaon in 2021 is 1007.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,46,727 eligible electors, of which 75,060 were male, 71,667 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,36,600 eligible electors, of which 68,320 were male, 68,280 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dergaon in 2016 was 241. In 2011, there were 111.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Bhabendra Nath Bharali of AGP won in this seat by defeating Aroti Hazarika Kachari of INC by a margin of 16,272 votes which was 13.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 52.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aroti Hazarika Kachari of INC won in this seat defeating Sushila Hazarika of AGP by a margin of 21,260 votes which was 21.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 97. Dergaon Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dergaon are: Bani Hazarika (INC), Bhabendra Nath Bharali (AGP), Ananda Chandra Das (AJP), Probin Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.22%, while it was 72.75% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 97. Dergaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 179. In 2011 there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

97. Dergaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Jorhat district of Assam: Dergaon and Kakodanga mouzas in Dergaon thana in Golaghat sub-division; and Porbotia, Khangia, Sarucharai and Baligaon mouzas in Jorhat thana in Jorhat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Jorhat.

The total area covered by Dergaon is 393 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dergaon is: 26°44’33.0"N 94°06’58.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dergaon results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam