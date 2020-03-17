Deserted by Seniors, Kamal Nath Finds Support in 13-year-old Congressman

Bhopal: At a time when 22 senior Congressmen have deserted their party in Madhya Pradesh, a 13-year-old has started a sit-in in favour of Chief Minister Kamal Nath outside his residence.

Lakshya Gupta, a student of Daly College, Indore has appeared for his Class 8 exam. He headed to Bhopal to extend support to Nath, whom he considers his mentor. “I idolise CM Kamal Nath ji and he is a good chief minister who listens to everyone,” said Gupta.

He claimed he had met Nath on several occasions and joined Congress at the age of 12 in the chief minister’s presence. “I had also shared an idea of a charitable hospital like Tata Trust Hospital and he had assured me of support,” said Gupta.

Accompanied by his father Sunil Gupta, the 13-year-old said he would sit on ‘dharna’ till the government of his ‘guru’ steers clear of the present threat.

When asked why several MLAs in Bengaluru had accused Nath of ignoring them, Gupta said they must be under pressure.

Former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker NP Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the House till March 26 without taking the floor test.

The floor test was ordered by the governor who wrote to Nath on Saturday night, saying that his government was in a minority. After the speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted.

The BJP has 107 seats in the House, which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. On Monday evening, the governor once again directed Nath to hold a floor test on Tuesday.

After meeting the governor in night, Nath claimed that his government enjoys majority, virtually ruled out holding a floor test as demanded by the BJP.

In his two letters to the governor, Nath had stated that the MLAs of Congress who have resigned are held in captivity in Bengaluru by the BJP with the help of local police.