'Deshbhakti Curriculum, Full Statehood & Quality Education': AAP Manifesto for Delhi Polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focusing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.