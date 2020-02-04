Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Deshbhakti Curriculum, Full Statehood & Quality Education': AAP Manifesto for Delhi Polls

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
'Deshbhakti Curriculum, Full Statehood & Quality Education': AAP Manifesto for Delhi Polls
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia release Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi manifesto. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focusing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

