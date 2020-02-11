Desperate Acts of Communal Polarisation Has Limited Currency, Says Deve Gowda on AAP Victory

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's "splendid third victory" in the assembly polls and said this win assures the rest of India yet again that "desperate acts of communal polarisation has limited currency".

"You richly deserved this win. It is also a remarkably good sign in Indian politics that your focus on development has paid off immensely," Gowda said.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the JD(S) patriarch said "Your victory assures the rest of India yet again that desperate acts of communal polarisation has limited currency. The talk of your government's good work in the health and education sectors has reached the corners of Karnataka and the rest of India too."

The Aam Aadmi Party is in the verge of landslide victory in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly for which the counting of votes were underway on Tuesday.

Among those who registered victories are Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, besides senior AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

