Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Despite Facing Backlash Over CAA, BJP Leads in Areas Around Shaheen Bagh, AAP Trails in 7 East Delhi Seats

The amendments to the Act introduced by the BJP-led central government has since last year been under sharp criticism from certain sections for its "discriminatory nature".

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Despite Facing Backlash Over CAA, BJP Leads in Areas Around Shaheen Bagh, AAP Trails in 7 East Delhi Seats
Voters queue up at Shaheen Bagh to vote for Delhi elections

New Delhi: Even after the nearly two-month-long protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), early trends suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in seats around the demonstration site. The amendments to the Act introduced by the BJP-led central government has since last year been under sharp criticism from certain sections for its "discriminatory nature".

Contrary to expectations, AAP is currently trailing in seven out of 15 East Delhi seats, while BJP is leading in Kondli, Rohtas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Ghonda, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar. The AAP is however leading Okhla constituency.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of the anti-CAA uprising where protests have been going on for more than 55 days. Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla constituency and is a minority-dominated area. With the election campaign being polarised with debate centred around Shaheen Bagh, the centre of massive protests has become a flashpoint between AAP, BJP and Congress.

Ahead of the elections, incidents of gunmen opening firing also brought the spotlight back on Shaheen Bagh. In the wake of Delhi elections, the Election Commission had marked five polling centres of Shaheen Bagh as highly sensitive.

Several other BJP leaders had made controversial remarks on Shaheen Bagh during the election campaign.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram