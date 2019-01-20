English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Joins BSP Attack as BJP MLA Sadhna Singh Refuses to Apologise for 'Eunuch' Shocker Against Mayawati
Targeting BSP chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, 'she is worse than an eunuch'.
Loading...
New Delhi: After stirring a controversy over her "worse than eunuch" remark against Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh on Sunday said that she does not regret her statement as the BSP chief had "forgotten her disrespect for political gains".
The Mughalsarai MLA, while addressing a gathering on Saturday, said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, "she is worse than an eunuch".
The legislator's shocking statement came after SP and BSP announced an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls this year. The coming together of the two regional giants, after decades of bitterness, was considered a breakthrough, especially after the infamous 1995 'guest house incident'.
Addressing a press conference, Mayawati had on January 12 said that she was ready to forgive and forget the 'guest house incident' during which she was held hostage by SP workers at the state guest house. The statement drew a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, who went ahead to call the former UP CM "a person who is neither a man nor a woman".
When CNN-News18 contacted Singh over her remark, she said, "I don't regret my statement. A woman who is unable to protect her own dignity is a blot on womankind. She forgot her disrespect for political gains. It's not only about her but the entire womenfolk, which has been let down."
Interestingly, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Noida MLA, Pankaj Singh, was also present on the stage when the legislator made derogatory comments.
Appalled by the statement, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra slammed Singh as "mentally ill".
"This shows BJP's level, and their disappointment and frustration with the SP-BSP alliance. They do not have strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital in Agra or Bareilly. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
BSP's foe-turned-ally, Samajwadi Party, also condemned the statement. "The kind of words used for Mayawati by BJP's woman MLA from Mughalsarai is highly objectionable. I condemn the statement. BJP has become completely bankrupt when it comes to morals. They are just frustrated. The statement is an insult to the women of the country," party chief Akhilesh Yadav said.
While announcing their tie-up, the former UP CM had sent out a clear message that from now, Mayawati's disrespect will be his disrespect. "From today onwards, all the SP workers should know that the disrespect of Mayawati ji will be my disrespect," he had said.
In the past, too, BJP leaders have made objectionable remarks against the BSP chief. In 2016, the then UP BJP vice president Daya Shanker was expelled for using derogatory language. However, post this incident Daya Shanker's wife Swati Singh was given BJP ticket in 2017 assembly elections and today, she is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Mughalsarai MLA, while addressing a gathering on Saturday, said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, "she is worse than an eunuch".
The legislator's shocking statement came after SP and BSP announced an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls this year. The coming together of the two regional giants, after decades of bitterness, was considered a breakthrough, especially after the infamous 1995 'guest house incident'.
Addressing a press conference, Mayawati had on January 12 said that she was ready to forgive and forget the 'guest house incident' during which she was held hostage by SP workers at the state guest house. The statement drew a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, who went ahead to call the former UP CM "a person who is neither a man nor a woman".
When CNN-News18 contacted Singh over her remark, she said, "I don't regret my statement. A woman who is unable to protect her own dignity is a blot on womankind. She forgot her disrespect for political gains. It's not only about her but the entire womenfolk, which has been let down."
Interestingly, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Noida MLA, Pankaj Singh, was also present on the stage when the legislator made derogatory comments.
Appalled by the statement, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra slammed Singh as "mentally ill".
"This shows BJP's level, and their disappointment and frustration with the SP-BSP alliance. They do not have strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital in Agra or Bareilly. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
BSP's foe-turned-ally, Samajwadi Party, also condemned the statement. "The kind of words used for Mayawati by BJP's woman MLA from Mughalsarai is highly objectionable. I condemn the statement. BJP has become completely bankrupt when it comes to morals. They are just frustrated. The statement is an insult to the women of the country," party chief Akhilesh Yadav said.
मुगलसराय से भाजपा की महिला विधायक ने जिस तरह के आपत्तिजनक अपशब्द सुश्री मायावती जी के लिए प्रयोग किए हैं वे घोर निंदनीय हैं. ये भाजपा के नैतिक दिवालियापन और हताशा का प्रतीक है. ये देश की महिलाओं का भी अपमान है.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 19, 2019
While announcing their tie-up, the former UP CM had sent out a clear message that from now, Mayawati's disrespect will be his disrespect. "From today onwards, all the SP workers should know that the disrespect of Mayawati ji will be my disrespect," he had said.
In the past, too, BJP leaders have made objectionable remarks against the BSP chief. In 2016, the then UP BJP vice president Daya Shanker was expelled for using derogatory language. However, post this incident Daya Shanker's wife Swati Singh was given BJP ticket in 2017 assembly elections and today, she is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Upcoming Film Rifleman in Legal Trouble
- Imam & Hafeez Half-centuries Help Pakistan Sink South Africa in Opener
- Super Over Thriller, Stunning Last Ball Catch Decide WBBL Finalists
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results