Despite 'Failed Experiment' in Lok Sabha Election, Bengal CPI(M) and Cong Form Alliance to Contest Bypolls

Kolkata: In a significant political development, West Bengal CPI (M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra announced that his party along with Congress will jointly fight the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal.

The state party chief announced that the two parties have agreed on a seat adjustment strategy for the upcoming bypolls to Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar, and Karimpur assembly seats.

Speaking to the media persons in Midnapore, Mishra said, “The strategy we had adopted during the Lok Sabha election was a failed experiment.” He said that drawing a lesson from the failure, the CPI(M), in alliance with the Congress, had decided to go ahead jointly.

The seat sharing compromise between the two parties had run in to rough weather in March after Left Front Chairman Biman Basu announced names of candidates for Raigunj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats.

However, this the alliance has decided to support each other in not only the upcoming bye-election, but also on other occasions in the future, Mishra said.

West Bengal Congress President Somendra Nath Mitra, welcomed Mishra’s statement and said, “We felt that our alliance is necessary to stop BJP and TMC in Bengal.”

On October 25, the Election Commission had announced that the bye-elections to the vacant assembly seats will be held on November 25.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmatha Nath Ray. Election to Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats was necessitated after BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and TMC’s Mahua Moitra were elected to the Parliament.

The last date of nomination for the bypolls is November 6 and counting will be held on November 28.

The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in all the polling stations.

In 2016, CPI (M) and Congress had jointly failed to defeat the TMC in the assembly elections.

