Despite Flaws, Democracy Best Form of Government: RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi
File photo of senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi. (PTI)
Nagpur: RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Friday said that although democracy has has its flaws, it is the best form of government. He also said that despite the Constitution giving rights to people, they are indifferent towards their duties.
Joshi was speaking at the inauguration of a new building of a co-operative bank here. "In democracy there are governments. In our democracy, the government has huge powers and this power is created by the society. If we look at the ruling patterns across the world, democracy has the least number of flaws...It is not that democracy does not have flaws. But democracy is the best system," he said.
He also said that the strength of democracy lies in the awakened people. "If the common man is awakened, then democracy also succeeds," Joshi added. Social life runs not just on rights, but also on duties, he said, adding, "And there is a need to ignite this feeling of duty."
"There has been one big problem of this century. Unfortunately, the things which continued from ancient times became weak in this era. "Constitution has given us rights, but in this written Constitution it has not been told very well about the duties of the people who have rights," he said, adding that people remain indifferent towards their duties.
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, was also present there on the occasion. Talking about him, Joshi said, "It is not the fate of Devendraji to be in the post of leader of opposition for long."
"The post of former chief minister is short-lived...Both these posts are short-lived. Ups and downs are part of democracy. It keeps happening and will continue to happen," he said.
