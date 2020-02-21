Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Despite Flaws, Democracy Best Form of Government: RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, was also present there on the occasion.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Despite Flaws, Democracy Best Form of Government: RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi
File photo of senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi. (PTI)

Nagpur: RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Friday said that although democracy has has its flaws, it is the best form of government. He also said that despite the Constitution giving rights to people, they are indifferent towards their duties.

Joshi was speaking at the inauguration of a new building of a co-operative bank here. "In democracy there are governments. In our democracy, the government has huge powers and this power is created by the society. If we look at the ruling patterns across the world, democracy has the least number of flaws...It is not that democracy does not have flaws. But democracy is the best system," he said.

He also said that the strength of democracy lies in the awakened people. "If the common man is awakened, then democracy also succeeds," Joshi added. Social life runs not just on rights, but also on duties, he said, adding, "And there is a need to ignite this feeling of duty."

"There has been one big problem of this century. Unfortunately, the things which continued from ancient times became weak in this era. "Constitution has given us rights, but in this written Constitution it has not been told very well about the duties of the people who have rights," he said, adding that people remain indifferent towards their duties.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, was also present there on the occasion. Talking about him, Joshi said, "It is not the fate of Devendraji to be in the post of leader of opposition for long."

"The post of former chief minister is short-lived...Both these posts are short-lived. Ups and downs are part of democracy. It keeps happening and will continue to happen," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram